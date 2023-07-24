Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Trends and Insights By Product (Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins and Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins), By Production Technology (Mammalian and Non-Mammalian), By Application (Oncology, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormonal Deficiency, Chronic & Autoimmune Disorders, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

New York, USA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Information By Product, Production Technology, Application, and Region – Forecast Till 2032, the market size was valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 26.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.90% during the forecast period (2023 – 2032).

Market Scope:

Although they are at the cutting edge of therapeutic progress, the high price of biologic medications means that they account for a disproportionate share of both public and private drug spending. Biosimilars, on the other hand, are an equally effective medicine that costs far less than its brand-name counterpart and hence hold greater potential as a long-term remedy. There has been a significant expansion of the use of biosimilars in a variety of therapeutic areas, and payment models are still developing. More items and companies are entering the biosimilar pipeline, which is expanding at a rapid rate.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11903

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 26.1 Billion CAGR 18.90% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Production Technology and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing popularity of biosimilars in treating diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases and blood disorders Expansion of the biosimilar pipeline is anticipated to increase manufacturing demand

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Competitive Outlooks:

Key Companies in the market of Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing include

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Lonza, Catalent Inc.

Biocon

IQVIA Inc.

AGC Biologics.

Samsung Biologics.

WuXi Biologics.

Element Materials Technology

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Avid Bioservice, Inc.

Alcami Corporation, Inc.

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co., Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Almac Group

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Trends:

The primary market drivers boosting the growth of the market include the rising usage of biosimilars in the treatment of diseases including cancer, autoimmune problems, blood disorders, and others, and their cheaper cost when compared to biologics. Increased spending on research and development for biologics and biosimilars by big pharma is driving up the demand for contract manufacturing services. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are predicted to boost their use of contract manufacturing services in the coming years as a result of the substantial benefit of reduced overall investment for developing and manufacturing pharmaceuticals with contract manufacturing. To keep their dominant position in the biosimilar contract manufacturing business, leading CMOs are increasing their current manufacturing capacities.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biosimilar-contract-manufacturing-market-11903

COVID-19 Analysis:

During the epidemic, several biosimilars were approved for use in treating COVID-19. The vast majority of the drugs that received FDA approval during the COVID-19 epidemic were developed specifically to combat this virus. However, this did not affect the approval of biosimilar drugs. It is expected that the entire industry, including the manufacturing of cell and gene treatments in particular, will profit from the improvements in CMO capacity sparked by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated growth in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization sector. It is anticipated that the baseline growth pattern will persist throughout the long run.

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

By product

The recombinant non-glycosylated proteins market was the largest in the world in 2022. Recombinant non-glycosylated proteins include granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSFs), insulin, interferon, and human growth hormone.

Product Technology

The mammalian segment led the Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market in 2022. This is because employing mammalian cells for protein production has the considerable benefit of producing proteins with the appropriate post-translational modifications that offer a native structure.

By Application

The oncology sector was the most lucrative in the world market in 2022. The high price of cancer drugs and therapies is driving the search for low-cost therapeutic pharmaceuticals with great performance. This is increasing demand for biosimilar cancer drugs, which is driving the industry forward.

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Regional Analysis:

In 2022, 45.80% of the biosimilar contract manufacturing industry was located in Europe. Factors contributing to this include a well-defined regulatory environment for biosimilars and the presence of significant biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing businesses including Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Rentschler Biopharma SE, and Element Materials Technology. A well-developed healthcare system and more frequent product launches have also contributed to the expansion of the regional market. Also, in Europe, the German Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing market maintained the highest share, while the British market was the fastest expanding.

In 2022, a sizable percentage of the biosimilar contract manufacturing market was generated in North America. There has been a surge in the approval of biosimilar versions of existing drugs, which is helping to speed up their adoption in the region. In addition, the North American Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing market was led by the United States, but it was Canada that showed the most growth.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=11903

From 2023 to 2032, the market for biosimilar contract manufacturing in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid clip. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing desire for less expensive medicinal goods are major factors in the region’s development. The increasing importance of contract projects in countries like China, India, and South Korea is also expected to contribute considerably to the growth of the region. Cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders are just some of the non-communicable diseases on the rise in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of fast urbanization, an aging population, and altered dietary and exercise patterns. This is increasing the need for low-cost treatments in the region and contributing to its development. In addition, the market for Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing was largest in China, but the market for this service in India was the fastest expanding in the Asia-Pacific.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market Research Report Information By Disease Type (Localized, Systemic), By Diagnosis (Elisa, Dot Blot, Agglutination, Others), By Therapeutic Products (Drugs, Monitoring Equipment)), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

Insulin Biosimilars Market Research Report Information By Type (Rapid-acting biosimilars, Long-acting biosimilars, Premixed biosimilars) and By Indication (TYPE I DIABETES, TYPE II DIABETES) – Forecast to 2030.

Biosimilars Market Research Report Information By Product (Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Peptides), By Application (Oncology, Chronic Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Others), By End Users (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Forecast Till 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com