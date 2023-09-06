BioStem Technologies Lovell® Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lovell® Government Services (‘Lovell’) and BioStem Technologies (POMPANO BEACH, FL, ‘BioStem’) announced today that they have successfully listed BioStem on key government contract vehicles. Government Customers can now find BioStem’s portfolio of placental-based tissue allografts for advanced wound care on the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), and the Defense Logistics Agency’s ECAT system. This listing was made possible by BioStem’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) exclusive partner, Lovell Government Services.

BioStem leverages its BioREtain® processing method to manufacture perinatal tissue allografts at the highest levels of quality. BioREtain has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining natural growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem’s allografts, including VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®, are trusted by top clinicians across a range of specialties.

Lovell, as BioStem’s dedicated SDVOSB vendor, is eager to introduce these revolutionary products to federal healthcare providers. This collaboration not only streamlines the federal procurement process but also aids government entities in reaching their SDVOSB metric credit objectives. Notably, these products will benefit federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS), which serve approximately 21 million patients combined.

“We look forward to serving Federal Healthcare with BioStem Technologies. BioStem’s range of allografts is an asset to government catalogs.” Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.

“Our goal is to have a long and lasting relationship with both Lovell and our federal healthcare systems. It is our honor and privilege to deliver innovative, advanced wound care solutions to our government agencies to help those in need of effective solutions to help heal chronic wounds,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer of BioStem Technologies.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies (OTCQB: BSEM): is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes VENDAJE®, VENDAJETM AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. Learn more at https://www.biostemtechnologies.com.

About Lovell Government Services

Founded in 2013, Lovell Government Services is a highly reliable government partner that has a proven track record of successfully connecting suppliers with government markets. With numerous accolades as part of the Inc. 5000 list, they specialize in empowering medical and pharmaceutical companies to expand their reach to veteran and military patients, as well as achieve increased federal sales. For more information on Lovell Government Services, please visit their website.

Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

