BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Tissue Bank Certification in California and Maryland

June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Pompano Beach, FL, June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) (“BioStem” or the “Company”) a leading life sciences company specializing in perinatal tissue-based allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced that its subsidiary, BioStem Life Sciences, has added California and Maryland to its list of tissue bank licenses issued by the individual state’s Department of Health.

“This is a significant achievement in the ongoing growth of BioStem Life Sciences. The addition of California and Maryland completes all the required states for tissue bank registration. With these two State licenses it will allow our customers access to distribute products to hospitals, clinics and distribution organizations serving these markets,” said Jason Matuszewski, BioStem Technologies CEO.

The Company is actively engaging in new CMO/CDMO client opportunities along with sales and distribution of its legacy product lines in all 50 states.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company’s mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products in the world. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO, VENDAJE, VENDAJE AC, and VENDAJE OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value. 

About BioStem Life Sciences, Inc. A company focused on the development of the highest quality birth tissue products for multiple sectors of healthcare. BioStem Life Sciences also provides leading class contract development and manufacturing services to GMP and GTP standards for companies looking to develop birth tissue products, from bench top to commercialization. For the latest news and information about BioStem Life Sciences and its brands, please visit www.biostemlifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “expects,” believe” or “projected.” These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.
Phone: 954-380-8342
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Biostemtech
Facebook: BioStem Technologies

Investor Relations:
[email protected]
(954) 380-8342

