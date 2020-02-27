BioStem Technologies, Inc. to Attend 2020 Perinatal Stem Cell Society Conference

Pompano Beach, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) (“BioStem” or the “Company”), a leading life sciences company specializing in perinatal tissue-based allografts, today announced its attendance to the 2020 Perinatal Stem Cell Society Conference. The event, scheduled to be held at the Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah, on March 4-6, 2020, brings together industry leaders and academics who are developing and progressing the science of perinatal tissues and how they contain enormous, untapped life potential to help solve diseases and disorders.

“Knowledge is a key factor in innovation,” stated Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies, Inc., “at BioStem, we believe it is paramount to stay abreast of the advancements in our field of science. The speakers at this conference are some of the most important key opinion leaders in our field. We are excited to be a part of this conference as we continue to work towards demystifying the regenerative therapeutics sector, especially perinatal tissue-based allografts.”

​About International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. In 2013, the International Perinatal Stem Cell Society, Inc. a non-profit (501(c)(3) organization was founded on the basic principle that stem cells from perinatal tissues contain enormous, untapped life potential to treat many diseases and disorders. Perinatal stem cell sources include: amnion, amniotic fluid, cord blood, cord tissue/Wharton’s jelly, as well as placental blood and placental tissue. Perinatal stem cells are formed around the time of birth and are classified as adult stem cells, but they really are more primitive then stem cells found in bone marrow or adipose tissue or other traditional sources of adult stem cells and as such, have more significant therapeutic potential.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company’s mission is to discover, develop, and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products in the world. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO™, OROPRO™ VENDAJE™, and VENDAJE™ OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

About BioStem Life Sciences, Inc. A company focused on the development of the highest quality birth tissue products for multiple sectors of healthcare. BioStem Life Sciences also provides leading class contract development and manufacturing services to GMP and GTP standards for companies looking to develop birth tissue products, from benchtop to commercialization. For the latest news and information about BioStem Life Sciences and its brands, please visit www.biostemlifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “expects,” believe” or “projected.” These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition, and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

