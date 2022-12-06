Biostimulants Industry is expected to register 10.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by escalating necessity to improve the yield per hectare.

As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Biostimulants Market was estimated at USD 3 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $9.5 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Increasing food consumption and growing environmental concerns as the chief drivers of the biostimulants industry. The consistent growth of precision farming practices is also elevating the use of biostimulants for plants, which is set to fuel market growth.

Presence of healthy metal elements to boost extract-based active ingredients uptake

With respect to active ingredients, the study classifies the biostimulants market into acid-based, extract-based, and others. The extract-based segment is projected to grow at over 11% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The segment growth is driven by the extensive use of extract-based ingredients as they contain growth substances, such as gibberellins carbohydrates, auxins, and cytokinins, along with other healthy metal elements viz., nitrogen, aluminum, potassium, iron, and manganese.

Key reasons for biostimulants market growth:

Increasing necessity to improve the yield per hector.

Rising Precision farming practices.

Use of biostimulants to reduce the abiotic stress.

Positive impacts of biostimulants on-farm profitability.

Mounting usage for decorative purposes to fuel turf & ornamentals segment expansion

Heavy demand for biostimulants for turf & ornamental crops. The biostimulants market size from turf & ornamentals segment is expected to reach USD 1 billion in revenue by 2032. The turf & ornamentals are usually grown for decorative & utility purposes in gardens and lawns including barbary figs, rosa sericea, English lavender, and peyote, among others. The surging need for enhancing root growth in plants by extending the length of roots, as well as improving nutrient intake, water absorption, and the appearance of crops, is set to supplement segment growth.

Low manufacturing cost to push dry biostimulants adoption

Biostimulants market share from dry form segment was worth more than USD 2 billion in 2022 and is foreseen to grow substantially over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributable to various health benefits of dry biostimulants, such as low cost of manufacturing, high cell division, plant respiration, and photosynthesis, which improves lateral bud development and delays the aging process of plant tissues.

Booming ecological concerns to augment seed treatment segment revenues

The deployment of biostimulants for seed treatment applications is likely to remain high in the coming years. The biostimulants market share from the seed treatment segment is speculated to exhibit more than 12% CAGR through 2032. Seed treatment is widely applied in soybean, corn, and wheat crops, which are covered in a thick layer of biostimulants to improve their qualities. The segment growth is poised to be driven by mounting ecological concerns and the emergence of precision agriculture for soil management.

Enhancing organic product range to bolster Europe industry share

Europe biostimulants market is primed to witness growth at more than 10.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The region may emerge as a major hub for this industry owing to the significant rise in environmental concerns. The evolution and development of organic products that target agro-economic needs are also pushing the regional market growth. For instance, the European Commission’s Farms to Fork Strategy states that organic is an important component of fulfilling the European Green Deal’s food needs.

Acquisitions and partnerships to remain a key growth strategy

The strategic landscape of the biostimulants industry share is slated to witness a series of R&D programs, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships by market players. For instance, in August 2022, Biolchim S.p.A, a biostimulant specialist, announced the sales of its majority shares of its Italian operating base to Huber Corporation, an engineered materials manufacturer. With the sales, Biolchim aimed to become a part of the strategic foundation of Huber Corp. Some key players profiled in the biostimulants market report include Ag Concepts, Valagro, Artal Agronutrientes, BASF SE, BioAg, General Hydroponics Inc., Nutrien, Biovert SL, and others.

