Breaking News
Home / Top News / Biostimulants Market Worth USD 3,040.3 Million by 2022

Biostimulants Market Worth USD 3,040.3 Million by 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Biostimulants Market is expected to reach USD 3,040.3 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, according to a publication from Meticulous Research™. The global biostimulants market is mainly driven by the growing need to increase crop yield and quality, growing organic farming and demand for organic food, and wide range of benefits of biostimulants in crop production. Moreover, growing awareness about environmental safety with the use of biostimulants has further led the growth of biostimulants market globally. However, lack of education and awareness among farmers, and various challenges faced by new entrants and small players restrains the growth of biostimulants market. Also, unavailability of standardized regulatory framework for biostimulants and scientific & technical challenges for development of biostimulants challenges the growth of this market to some extent.

Geographically, Europe holds the major share in the global biostimulants market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region which is primarily attributed to the rising concern over harmful chemicals on environment, increasing demand for organic food, rapid development & innovation in biostimulants, and presence of large number of biostimulants providers. However, Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the biostimulants market and is expected to witness a fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to its large area under agriculture cultivation, rising need to increase crop yield and quality with the growing population, increasing demand for organic foods, and various government initiatives to develop and increase application of biologicals in the region.

Request Sample Pages: http://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/?cp_id=3140

The key players in the global biostimulants market are BASF SE, Valagro SpA, Biolchim S.p.A., Marrone Bio Innovation, Monsanto Company (Part of Bayer), Trade Corporation International (Part of Sapec Group), Plant Health Care PLC, Syngenta (Subsidiary of ChemChina), Biostadt India Limited,  Andermatt Biocontrol AG, BioWorks, Inc., Novozymes, Inc., Koppert B.V., Italpollina S.p.A.,  Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Subsidiary of Platform Specialty Products Corporation), FMC Corporation, and Agrinos AS.

Browse Full Press Release: http://www.meticulousresearch.com/biostimulants-market-forecast/

Scope:

Market by Active Ingredients:

  • Acid Based
    • Humic Acid
    • Amino Acid
    • Fulvic Acid
  • Extract Based
    • Seaweed Extract
    • Other Botanical Extracts
  • Microbial Amendments
  • Trace Minerals and Vitamins
  • Others

Market by Mode of Application

  • Foliar Spray
  • Soil Treatment
  • Seed Treatment

Market by Formulation:

  • Solid
  • Liquid

Market by Crop Type:

  • Row Crops
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Turfs and Ornamentals
  • Others

Browse in-Depth Report: http://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biostimulants-market-2022/

Contact Info-

Viren Shrivastava

AVP- Global Sales and Marketing

Meticulous Research™

Email: [email protected]

Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)

+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)

+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.