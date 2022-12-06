Biosurfactants industry is expected to register 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing positive outlook toward personal care & cosmetic products.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Biosurfactants market value is anticipated to reach USD 14 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The mounting sales of personal care and cosmetic products across regions, such as the Asia Pacific, will positively influence the industry landscape. There has been a remarkable rise in expenditure on cosmetics over recent years.

Chemical surfactants are the main ingredients in a range of cosmetic and personal care formulations and may cause detrimental impacts, including skin irritation and allergic reactions to human skin. These concerns have escalated the need to replace these formulations with bio-based ingredients to mitigate their ill effects on skin health. The increasing consumer inclination toward natural and organic skincare formulations will bolster the demand for microbial surfactants through the ensuing years.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/484

Accelerating shift toward natural skincare formulations to drive demand for alkyl polyglucosides

Biosurfactants Market share from alkyl polyglucosides (APG) segment is predicted to amass over USD 270 million by 2032. APG biosurfactants are non-toxic which makes them a suitable component to be utilized in shower gels, shampoos, facial cleansers, hand soaps, and other personal care formulations. The increased cognizance of the benefits of eco-friendly cosmetic and personal care alternatives will boost the adoption of alkyl polyglucosides through 2032.

Browse key industry insights spread across 795 pages with 1232 market data tables & 63 figures & charts from the report, “Biosurfactants Market Statistics By Product, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biosurfactants-market-report

Increasing sales of home hygiene products to boost the adoption of Methyl Ester Sulfonates for industrial applications

Methyl Ester Sulfonates from industrial cleaners applications are expected to observe over 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. Methyl ester sulfonate (MES) is a natural alternative to petroleum-based surfactants derived from renewable resources such as vegetable oil. The increasing health and hygiene concerns across developed and developing economies, backed by the changing lifestyles, will propel the demand for laundry detergents, creating optimistic growth scenarios for the biosurfactants market.

Key reasons for market growth:

Growth in the pharmaceutical industry along with increasing healthcare spending

Increased consumer preference toward the use of bio-products

Favorable regulations

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/484

Rising disposable incomes to accelerate business growth across Latin America

LATAM biosurfactants market from rhamnolipids product is poised to garner over USD 155 Mn by 2032. A significant uptick in expenditure on consumer goods and personal care products aided by rising income levels will fuel product demand across Latin America. Furthermore, the growing awareness about personal and home hygiene in light of the COVID-19 pandemic further accentuated the demand for disinfectants and home cleaning supplies opening new growth avenues for the Latin America microbial surfactants industry.

New product launches to strengthen the competitive landscape

Major enterprises participating in the biosurfactants market are BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Kao Corporation, and Boruta Zachem SA. Players in the market have been undertaking R&D initiatives to develop new and improved formulations and pave the way for future growth opportunities.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Vendor adoption matrix

4.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.6 Top players overview

4.7 Strategy dashboard

Chapter 5 Biosurfactants Market, By Product

5.1 Key product trends

5.2 Rhamnolipids

5.3 Sophorolipids

5.4 Methyl ester sulfonates (MES)

5.5 Alkyl polyglucosides (APG)

5.6 Sorbitan esters

5.7 Sucrose esters

5.8 Lipopeptides

5.9 Phospholipids

5.10 Mannosylerythritol lipids (MEL)

5.11 Others

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com