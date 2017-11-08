BioSyent Schedules Q3 2017 Earnings Release for November 15, 2017

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”) (TSX Venture:RX) will be reporting its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 8:00am (ET). A presentation on the Company’s third quarter results by Mr. René Goehrum, BioSyent President and CEO, will also be available on the Company’s website on the date of release.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,491,295 shares issued and outstanding.

