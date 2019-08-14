Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — People with cellulite are not as happy as those without cellulite. That may seem to be self-evident, but now it is supported by studies. One such report, a study published by Surgical and Cosmetic Dermatology, found that regarding the psychology of patients with cellulite, nearly 50% of the study population reported dissatisfaction regarding their appearance while nearly 78% reported the need to seek treatment. Women are more susceptible to suffer from cellulite than men. Cellulite is mostly noticeable on the thighs and buttocks, affecting more than 90% of post-adolescent women, although men also can get cellulite. Another report in the Asian Hospital & Healthcare Management (AHH), projected that the Global Cellulite Treatment market revenue is expected to expand at impressive CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period to reach value of US$ 5,227.7 million by 2028. There are several factors related to cellulite, the major ones include hormonal factors, genetics, diet, sedentary lifestyle, medications, and certain health conditions. At present, according to Grandview Research, the market is segmented into minimally invasive, non-invasive, and topical procedures. The non-invasive segment dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to expand further at the highest CAGR over the forecast through 2026. Active Healthcare – Medical Device companies in the markets this week include: Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

The AHH article added: “Research collaborations and partnerships between research institutes and technology companies is the prominent trend observed in global cellulite treatment market. Non-Invasive segment contributed highest market share and will continue to do so due to focused development of rising prevalence of fat deposition related disorders requiring better treatment options. The U.S. being a high growth market and possess expertise and resources, is expected to continue to dominate the global market. Majority of manufacturers of cellulite treatment are focusing to launch their product in emerging markets due to chances of early approval that by FDA.”

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) BREAKING NEWS: Soliton, a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center (“MD Anderson”), today announced that the company has treated the first patients in its pivotal cellulite trial.

Dr. Chris Capelli, President, CEO and co-founder of Soliton, commented, “Patient treatments have now begun at the Chicago site.” He continued, “It is incredibly exciting to have arrived at this point of the study. A tremendous amount of work goes into preparing for a study of this magnitude and treating the first patients is quite rewarding.”

Cellulite affects up to 90% of women and over a billion dollars per year is spent on treatment in the U.S. Results from our initial proof of concept clinical trial suggest the potential for a new approach to treating cellulite. In the proof of concept trial, the Soliton Rapid Acoustic Pulse (“RAP”) device was applied to the surface of the patients’ skin for a single 20-minute, non-invasive treatment. The treatments required no anesthesia, caused no bruising, swelling or infection, and were evaluated by the trial participants as a “0” on a pain scale of 0-10 in 97% of the treatments. None of the patients experienced any post-treatment downtime. The Soliton device used in this trial has not been reviewed or cleared by the FDA for marketing and, accordingly, none of the information in this press release is intended to promote the sale or use of the device. The device is investigational and is not available for sale in the United States. Read this and more news for SOLY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-soly/

