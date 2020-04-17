Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Biotechnology Leader and Surgeon Dr. Matthew Klein Joins ClearPoint Neuro Board of Directors

Biotechnology Leader and Surgeon Dr. Matthew Klein Joins ClearPoint Neuro Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) is pleased to announce that Matthew B. Klein, MD, MS, FACS, has been appointed to ClearPoint Neuro’s Board of Directors effective immediately. Dr. Klein, Chief Development Officer of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (“PTC”), is a veteran biotechnology company executive with extensive experience in drug discovery and development, and a board-certified surgeon. He succeeds Marcio Souza, who joined ClearPoint Neuro’s Board as PTC’s representative in connection with PTC’s May 2019 equity investment in ClearPoint Neuro. Mr. Souza, who resigned from his position as PTC’s Chief Operating Officer, as was announced by PTC on March 16, 2020, will remain on ClearPoint Neuro’s Board as an independent member.

Prior to joining PTC, Dr. Klein served in several executive positions with BioElectron Technology Corporation (“BioElectron”), most recently as BioElectron’s Chief Executive Officer and a Director prior to its acquisition by PTC in 2019. Dr. Klein has a BA from the University of Pennsylvania, an MD from Yale University School of Medicine and an MS in epidemiology from the University of Washington School of Public Health.

“We are thrilled by the addition of Matt to our board and the contributions he will make to our company and culture,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO. “As a patient-centric company, adding an established physician, scientist and leader to our board will improve our ability to evaluate new technologies and partnerships.”

“I am very excited to be joining ClearPoint Neuro’s Board and look forward to bringing my experience as a drug developer and a surgeon to help the company continue its growth and to fulfill its incredibly important mission,” said Dr. Klein.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in 60 active clinical sites in the United States. The Company’s SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with more than 20 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 3,500 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for our partners. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company’s future events, developments and future performance, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Harold A. Hurwitz, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 900-6833
[email protected]

Jacqueline Keller
Vice President, Marketing
(949) 900-6833
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.