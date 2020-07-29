Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BioTelemetry, Inc. Acquires Remote Patient Monitoring Platform from Centene Subsidiary

BioTelemetry, Inc. Acquires Remote Patient Monitoring Platform from Centene Subsidiary

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Expands relationship to serve Centene members

MALVERN, Pa., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, today announced it has acquired the On.Demand™ remote patient monitoring (RPM) and coaching platform, operated by Envolve People Care, Inc., a Centene Corporation subsidiary.  This acquisition adds chronic RPM and coaching solutions to BioTelemetry’s current suite of acute care connected health products and services, focusing specifically on diabetes, hypertension and chronic heart failure. 

As part of this acquisition, and under the companies’ strategic partnership agreement, BioTelemetry becomes the exclusive provider of diabetes RPM services to Centene Medicaid members currently utilizing, implementing or engaged to implement the platform in 2020.  In addition to Centene, BioTelemetry will partner externally with payor, provider and employer organizations to improve health outcomes, reduce costs and eliminate waste using On.Demand’s targeted monitoring and coaching interventions.

“We are excited to add On.Demand to our connected health portfolio,” said Joseph H. Capper, President and CEO of BioTelemetry.  “This acquisition uniquely positions BioTelemetry to deliver population health solutions at a time when remote and telehealth options are increasingly important in improving effectiveness across the healthcare continuum.  We are delighted to partner with an organization like Centene, which has demonstrated a clear commitment to improving the lives of so many people and communities.”

On.Demand is a mHealth solution that combines real-time monitoring of biometric data with cellular- and web-based technology, proactive and reactive health coaching, population health reporting and customizable interventions.  The platform is designed to supplement a physician’s care plan by increasing patient engagement, improving compliance and reducing costs.  It matches people to the clinical expertise and condition management tools they need when they need them, providing intervention and triage that helps bridge the gap between patient visits.  In addition, the platform also includes Alexa Skill.  On.Demand users are able to schedule coaching appointments, access educational resources, set reminders, and receive real-time assessments and immediate referrals for mental and physical health needs.

BioTelemetry is the pioneer in patient care monitoring, providing technology and services that enable healthcare providers to monitor and diagnose patients and clinical research subjects more efficiently, accurately and cost-effectively.  Through its connected health solutions, population health management platform and support of some of the largest clinical trials, BioTelemetry is advancing health and improving lives.  BioTelemetry’s suite of services and devices expand across cardiac outpatient telemetry, diabetes, hypertension and weight management.

About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care.  We provide remote cardiac monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, remote blood glucose monitoring and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers.  More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

Heather C. Getz
Investor Relations
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
800-908-7103
[email protected]

Amy M. Knapp
Media Relations
Vice President, Corporate Communications
813-277-8456
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.