Breaking News
Home / Top News / BioTelemetry, Inc. Acquires Sweden-based ADEA Medical AB and Expands International Service Offering

BioTelemetry, Inc. Acquires Sweden-based ADEA Medical AB and Expands International Service Offering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, today announced that it has acquired ADEA Medical AB, an early-stage Swedish medical technology company that delivers remote health services in the Nordics. The acquisition is aligned with BioTelemetry’s longer-term strategy to increase its international footprint and offer its products and services to physicians and patients in the Nordics and other parts of Europe.

BioTelemetry advances health by providing technology and services that enable healthcare providers to monitor and diagnose patients and clinical research subjects in a more efficient, accurate and cost-effective manner. Through its BioTel Heart division, BioTelemetry processes over four billion heartbeats per day and monitors over one million patients each year. It is the pioneer in remote patient monitoring, revolutionizing healthcare with its suite of cardiac monitoring devices, including its FDA-cleared ePatch™ and Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry (MCOT™) monitors.

“This acquisition is a key step in bringing our connected health products and services to more customers outside the United States,” said Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry. “The heart conditions we diagnose present a world-wide challenge. We now have the opportunity to deliver our life-saving technology and help improve the quality of care on a much larger scale.”  

About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com.

About ADEA Medical AB
ADEA Medical AB is a Swedish medical technology company that provides diagnostic products and health services. ADEA was founded in 2018 with the goal of simplifying life for the patient while at the same time increasing the quality and efficiency of diagnostic healthcare.

BioTelemetry, Inc.
Heather C. Getz
Investor Relations
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
800-908-7103
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.