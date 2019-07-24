BioTelemetry, Inc. Acquires Sweden-based ADEA Medical AB and Expands International Service Offering

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), the leading remote medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care, today announced that it has acquired ADEA Medical AB, an early-stage Swedish medical technology company that delivers remote health services in the Nordics. The acquisition is aligned with BioTelemetry’s longer-term strategy to increase its international footprint and offer its products and services to physicians and patients in the Nordics and other parts of Europe.

BioTelemetry advances health by providing technology and services that enable healthcare providers to monitor and diagnose patients and clinical research subjects in a more efficient, accurate and cost-effective manner. Through its BioTel Heart division, BioTelemetry processes over four billion heartbeats per day and monitors over one million patients each year. It is the pioneer in remote patient monitoring, revolutionizing healthcare with its suite of cardiac monitoring devices, including its FDA-cleared ePatch™ and Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry (MCOT™) monitors.

“This acquisition is a key step in bringing our connected health products and services to more customers outside the United States,” said Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry. “The heart conditions we diagnose present a world-wide challenge. We now have the opportunity to deliver our life-saving technology and help improve the quality of care on a much larger scale.”

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc. is the leading remote medical technology company focused on delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. We provide remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials and original equipment manufacturing that serves both healthcare and clinical research customers. More information can be found at www.gobio.com .

About ADEA Medical AB

ADEA Medical AB is a Swedish medical technology company that provides diagnostic products and health services. ADEA was founded in 2018 with the goal of simplifying life for the patient while at the same time increasing the quality and efficiency of diagnostic healthcare.

