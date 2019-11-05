Breaking News
Biothera Pharmaceuticals to Present Immune Pharmacodynamic and Survival Data from Phase 2 Melanoma and Triple Negative Breast Cancer Study

Two Late-Breaking Poster Presentations Set for November 8 and 9 at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

EAGAN, Minn., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will present two late-breaking posters highlighting immune pharmacodynamic data from its Phase 2 clinical study in triple negative breast cancer and melanoma this week at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting in the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

Biothera, a privately held biotechnology company developing a dectin receptor agonist, is conducting IMPRIME 1, a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the therapeutic combination of Imprime PGG and Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in chemo-refractory metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients and metastatic melanoma patients who have failed immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. 

Details of Biothera Pharmaceutical Poster Presentations at SITC:

Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9
Late-Breaking Abstract Poster Sessions – 7:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

Poster #: P862
Title:  Clinical benefit potentially evident with immunopharmacodynamic responses in prior-checkpoint failed metastatic melanoma patients treated with Imprime PGG and pembrolizumab

Poster #: P859
Title:  Association of immunopharmacodynamic responses of Imprime PGG plus pembrolizumab with clinical benefit in metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) subjects failing front-line chemotherapy

About Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Biothera Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biotechnology company developing Imprime PGG, a novel dectin receptor agonist that reverses tumor-mediated immunosuppression while promoting antigen presentation to drive T cell activation and infiltration into tumors and to enhance clinical benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors.  Biothera Pharmaceuticals is currently developing this platform drug through clinical research collaborations with Merck, Genentech, Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium in cancers that include triple negative breast cancer, advanced melanoma, colorectal cancer and non-small lung cell cancer.

Contact:
Jeremy Graff, Ph.D.
President and Chief Scientific Officer
Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
651-675-0300
[email protected]

