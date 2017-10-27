Biotricity Expands Team with New CFO as it Prepares for Commercialization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company dedicated to delivering innovative, biometric remote monitoring solutions, today announced it has appointed John Ayanoglou as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Ayanoglou will help establish formal financial processes and accelerate Biotricity’s go-to-market strategy. He will report to Biotricity Founder and CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq and serve as a member of the company’s Leadership Team.

“John’s impressive financial background encompasses both the private sector and public markets,” noted Al-Siddiq. “His diverse experience includes successfully building out and formalizing finance departments, raising capital, and structuring financing to facilitate production for inventory. We are excited to welcome someone of John’s caliber to our team, as we prepare to commercialize our Bioflux solution into the rapidly expanding diagnostic healthcare markets.”

Mr. Ayanoglou comes to Biotricity with nearly 30 years of accounting, finance, and operations experience. Previously, he served as CFO of several publicly traded companies, including Equitable Group Inc, and its regulated financial institution subsidiary. In that role, Mr. Ayanoglou raised over $130 million of regulatory capital in common, preferred, and debenture offerings over successive transactions, all during a period of extreme capital market turbulence, which helped grow assets under administration from $6.1 billion to over $10 billion. These key successes helped facilitate Equitable Bank in becoming Canada’s ninth largest bank.

He was also the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Xceed Mortgage Corporation, where he partnered with an entrepreneurial top team to grow the business through the successful implementation of warehouse financing lines and other securitization programs including public term securitizations of over $700 million.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is a modern medical technology company focused on delivering innovative, remote biometric monitoring solutions to the medical and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions and lifestyle improvement. Biotricity’s R&D continues to focus on the preventative healthcare market, with a vision of putting health management into the hands of the individual. The company aims to support the self-management of critical and chronic conditions with the use of innovative solutions to ease the growing burden on the healthcare system.

