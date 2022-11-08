SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BVS), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Bioventus common stock? If you purchased Bioventus common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 11, 2021, Bioventus conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 8 million shares priced at $13.00 per share. Since the IPO the stock has plummeted, on November 8, 2022, in mid-day trading, the stock was trading at $3.13.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .