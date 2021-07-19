BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BioXcel, will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast of BioXcel’s presentation, please visit the “Events” page within the News & Media section of the Company’s website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the event.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor & Media:

Mary Coleman
[email protected]
475-238-6837

