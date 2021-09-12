Breaking News
BioXcel Therapeutics to Present Updates from Ongoing Trial of BXCL701 in Aggressive Forms of Prostate Cancer at 2021 ESMO Congress

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that updates from its ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of BXCL701, the Company’s investigational, oral innate immunity activator, in aggressive forms of prostate cancer will be presented in a poster session at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which will take place virtually from September 16-21, 2021.

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS

Title: BXCL7011st-in-class oral activator of systemic innate immunitycombined with pembrolizumab, in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): Phase 2 results

Poster Session: Genitourinary Tumors, Prostate

Time: Available starting on September 15 at 6:05 PM EST

Poster Number: 610P

The abstracts are currently available on the ESMO website at www.esmo.org. At the start of the poster sessions, the poster will be available in the “News & Media” section of the Company’s website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

About BXCL701

BXCL701 is an investigational orally administered innate immune activator designed to initiate inflammation in the tumor microenvironment. Approved and experimental immunotherapies often struggle to address cancers that appear “cold” or uninflamed. Therefore, BXCL701 may render “cold” tumors “hot,” making them more detectable by the adaptive immune system and thereby facilitating the development of a strong anti-cancer immune response. BioXcel’s preclinical data supports BXCL701’s synergy with both current checkpoint inhibitor-based therapies and emerging immunotherapies directed to activate T-cells, such as IL-2.

BXCL701 is currently being developed as therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer of adenocarcinoma and treatment emergent Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer (tNEPC) phenotypes (both “cold” tumors) and other advanced solid cancers that are “hot” or have become resistant to checkpoint inhibitors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information

Media

Helen O’Gorman
FTI Consulting
[email protected]
1.718.408.0800

Investor Relations

Matt Ventimiglia
FTI Consulting
[email protected]
1.212.850.5624

