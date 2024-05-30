TAIPEI, TAIWAN – A top Republican on the House Taiwan Caucus is blasting President Biden for what he calls a lack of “moral clarity” on the U.S. relationship with Taiwan.

Caucus co-Chair Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., spoke with Fox News Digital in Taipei as part of the first U.S. Congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan’s newly-inaugurated government.

“This is the problem with the Biden administration, they’re not— it’s not ambiguity,

[Read Full story at source]