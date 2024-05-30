TAIPEI, TAIWAN – A top Republican on the House Taiwan Caucus is blasting President Biden for what he calls a lack of “moral clarity” on the U.S. relationship with Taiwan.
Caucus co-Chair Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., spoke with Fox News Digital in Taipei as part of the first U.S. Congressional delegation to meet with Taiwan’s newly-inaugurated government.
“This is the problem with the Biden administration, they’re not— it’s not ambiguity,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Vermont Christian parents say they were punished by foster system over transgender stance - May 30, 2024
- Bipartisan criticism targets Biden for his lack of ‘moral clarity’ on Taiwan - May 30, 2024
- ‘Beyond alarming’: Jewish leaders demand House Dem fire top campaign aide who praised notorious antisemite - May 30, 2024