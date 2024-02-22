A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers touched down in Taiwan for an unannounced visit on Thursday.
The group is the latest batch of officials to flout China’s demands that the U.S. cut ties with the self-governed island. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., a major critic of China, led the delegation, which included four other members of Congress.
“The United States, Democrats and Republicans, stands with Taiwan, for your freedom and for ours,” Gallagher said at a
