FIRST ON FOX: A Republican and Democrat are joining forces and pushing for a faster pathway to citizenship for migrants who serve in the U.S. military.

It comes after talks about overhauling the border and the U.S. immigration system fell through this week after months of negotiations.

Reps. John James, R-Mich., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., are introducing the “Courage to Serve Act,” which would put qualified and vetted migrants into an expedited lane to ev

[Read Full story at source]