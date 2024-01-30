FIRST ON FOX: Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will introduce legislation on Tuesday that would mandate the Biden administration adopt a more robust response to child trafficking.

The bill – called the Preventing Child Trafficking Act of 2024 – comes after a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report earlier this month found agencies within the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Health and Human Services (HHS) address human trafficking broadly, but

[Read Full story at source]