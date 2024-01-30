FIRST ON FOX: Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will introduce legislation on Tuesday that would mandate the Biden administration adopt a more robust response to child trafficking.
The bill – called the Preventing Child Trafficking Act of 2024 – comes after a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report earlier this month found agencies within the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Health and Human Services (HHS) address human trafficking broadly, but
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee criticized for saying impeachment is not meant to be used for revenge - January 30, 2024
- Georgia DA Fanni Willis’ alleged lover Nathan Wade settles divorce case with wife of 26 years: report - January 30, 2024
- Biden says he’s decided on response to Iranian-backed militia attack that killed 3 US soldiers in Jordan - January 30, 2024