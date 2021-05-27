Bishop Fox Appoints Former Cisco Executive and Security Veteran as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Consulting

Renowned Services and Consulting Leader, Patty Wright, Brings Unmatched Track Record of Building High Performance Teams

PHOENIX, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bishop Fox, the largest private offensive security testing firm, today announced the appointment of accomplished industry executive, Patty Wright, as senior vice president and general manager of consulting. Wright brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for successfully building and leading services teams at industry giants like Cisco and Symantec, as well as security pioneers including Rapid7, @Stake, and Neohapsis. Wright reports to Bill Carroll, Bishop Fox’s chief operations officer (COO).

“Patty’s accomplishments in the security market speak for themselves, and her decision to choose Bishop Fox as the next step in her career is an absolute win for us,” said Carroll. “Patty is the consummate professional to lead, innovate, and scale our team across a robust, growing services portfolio, including our Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) solution, which combines cutting-edge technology with deep security expertise and human innovation. She brings significant industry expertise to a consulting organization that is unmatched in talent, and her contributions will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and continue to raise the bar on service excellence.”

Wright brings more than 20 years of experience in senior executive roles at well-known high-tech and cybersecurity companies. Most recently, she served as the vice president and general manager of customer experience at Cisco where she managed services delivery and customer success, including a large portfolio of security services for one of Cisco’s largest global regions. Prior to that, Wright acted as senior director, managing the entire portfolio of security services for the Americas at Cisco. She previously served as the VP of consulting at Neohapsis, a provider of mobile and cloud security services, which was acquired by Cisco in 2015. She also served as the VP of professional services at Rapid7 where she was instrumental in building a highly profitable business unit from the ground up. She previously held roles as the senior director of consulting at Symantec and regional director at @Stake, which was acquired by Symantec in 2004. Wright earned a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada.

“Bishop Fox has built an impeccable reputation in the industry for providing the highest caliber offensive security services,” said Wright. “I’m excited to lead a consulting team that represents the best talent in the industry and is dedicated to delivering exceptional results to our clients. Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to achieve aggressive year-over-year growth targets while also delivering outstanding customer service. Bishop Fox has all the right ingredients and a strong foundation for me to build on as we accelerate growth and establish our leadership position in the market.”

