PHOENIX, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bishop Fox , the leading authority in offensive security, today announced the addition of Patrick Davis as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Davis brings more than two decades of financial leadership and experience, both as a CFO and an independent advisor across a range of high-growth innovators. He will report to CEO Vinnie Liu.

Davis joins Bishop Fox as the company continues its path of strong and steady growth, as the market continues to increase its emphasis on offensive security methods and perspectives. A recent Bishop Fox report from the Ponemon Institute found more than two thirds of enterprises employing Red Teaming, and more than half increasing that investment over the next 12-24 months. Recognizing the opportunity, Bishop Fox continues to extend its leadership and innovate, most recently introducing some of the industry’s most comprehensive Social Engineering Adversarial Emulation Services as part of its Red Team portfolio. The industry also continues to take note of these leaps in innovation, with the announcement last week that Bishop Fox has broken the top 20 with its second consecutive Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators.

“From infrastructure-as-a-service, to robotics, to ad networks, I have had the opportunity to be at the forefront of innovation and dynamic growth in multiple sectors,” said Davis. “To be a part of Bishop Fox as it continues to rise and cement its leadership in Offensive Security is incredibly exciting. The path forward is strong and I am honored to be a part of a team so well prepared to maximize the opportunities.”

Davis comes to Bishop Fox after serving as CFO of Fabric, where he helped launch the robotic fulfillment company into the US. Prior to that, he served as CFO for ad platform provider Sharethrough, and for IaaS solution provider Vantage Data Centers. He has also held senior executive and managerial financial roles at Digital Realty Trust and PwC.

“Well managed and responsible growth has been core to Bishop Fox’s success over nearly 20 years,” said Liu, CEO at Bishop Fox. “The market for Offensive Security is heating up, and adding Patrick’s experience and expertise further expands what we believe is the right team at the right time.”

