New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global bispecific antibody market size is slated to expand at ~7% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 1 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 500 million in the year 2022. The major factor influencing the growth of the sector is the growing approval of bispecific antibodies. In 2022, there were about 8 bispecific antibodies being approved all over the world. Bispecific antibodies are designed to bind to two distinct epitopes, or antigens, simultaneously (an antigen is a region of the target that an antibody adheres to). This dual action concept makes bispecific antibodies an intriguing way to improve target specificity through binding two antigens onto the same cell. Hence, its approval is growing.

Moreover, earlier, the popularity of monoclonal antibodies was high. Cancers and other complicated diseases are brought about by a variety of causes and numerous signaling pathways. As a consequence, it can be difficult to accomplish adequate drug resistance results with MoAbs, and the vast majority of studies on MoAb combination therapy are still in their early stages. When compared to MoAbs, BsAbs have more benefits. Hence, with the growing prevalence of cancer, the demand for bispecific antibodies is also growing. According to the World Health Organization, globally, cancer is projected to be the primary cause of death, which also caused close to 10 million deaths in 2020, or close to one in every six.

Bispecific Antibody Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest growth

The oncology segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at a significant rate

Growing Investment Made by Key Players to Boost the Growth of Growth of the Market

The competition among businesses in retaining a competitive edge against one another is intensifying as more international pharmaceutical companies enter the market for bispecific antibodies. The majority of these businesses have made investments in the production of novel bispecific antibody forms, which are anticipated to have improved efficacy, stability, and specificity. The innovation in the field of bispecific antibodies is anticipated to be sparked by the investment in research and development, which could also contribute to the introduction of brand-new, innovative medicines. For instance, with Novo Holdings and HBM Partners co-leading the investor syndicate, Numab of Switzerland has raised 100 million Swiss francs, or approximately USD 109 million, in Series C funding for the development of bispecific antibodies for cancer and inflammation.

Bispecific Antibody Market: Regional Overview

The global bispecific antibody market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes to Boost the Market Growth in North America

The market in North America region is set to hold the largest share of 35 % by the end of 2035. The prevalence of diabetes is growing in North America. For instance, 11.3 percent of the US population, or 37.3 million individuals, had diabetes in 2022. This is most owing to the growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle. Also, the rate of obesity is high in this region which has also boosted the prevalence of diabetes. In addition, the need for personalized medicine for patients is another factor that is forecasted to drive the market’s growth in the region.

Growing Rate of Approval to Influence Market Growth in Asia Pacific Region

The bispecific antibody Asia Pacific region is expected to have a notable revenue, registering a 24 % share by the end of 2035. The approval rate for the bispecific antibodies is growing in Asia Pacific. In 2023, EPKINLY as the first bispecific antibody for the treatment in adults having diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that has relapsed or is refractory is approved by FDA in China. Such progress, is estimated to influence large number of patient tourist in this region further boosting the market growth. Moreover, growing geriatric population in this region would also benefit from such production. Additionally, in order to motivate local biotechnology enterprises to build up their capabilities and abilities, the governments in this area additionally offer tax advantages, cheap land, incubators and direct investments. As a result, it is anticipated that over the coming few years, opportunity generational antibodies would be produced. Furthermore, the use of proteomics, genomics, sequencing using next-generation CRISPR technologies, and biomarkers for both diagnosis and treatment has attracted increased attention in Asian countries. Thus, in the upcoming years, demand for next-generation antibodies is projected to increase as a result of such advancements in the biotechnology sector.

Bispecific Antibody Segmentation by Indication

Autoimmune Diseases

Oncology

Amongst these two segments, the oncology segment is expected to generate largest share of ~65% by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment could be attributed to growing number of cancer related trials. The number of cancer-targeting drugs undergoing investigation rose from about 420 in 2000 to approximately 1,488 trials in 2021, an almost four-fold increase. Additionally, people all around the world are adopting unhealthy lifestyle. The consumption of tobacco and alcohol is also growing which is the prevalence of cancer is growing.

Bispecific Antibody Segmentation by End-User

Homecare

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Out of these segments, the hospitals segment is expected to have the significant portion of about 46% over the forecast period. These hospitals have the financial wherewithal to care for several patients concurrently. Nowadays, many hospitals offer specialized cancer treatment facilities that are devoted to the care of patients suffering from this terrible illness.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global bispecific antibody market that are profiled by Research Nester are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Ltd., Affimed GmbH, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mereo BioPharma Group plc, TG Therapeutics, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie, Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Market

The partnership with the US government was announced by a joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline plc and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody for the early treatment of COVID-19, will be provided by the firms with the 800,000 additional doses required to meet demand.

The world’s first and only T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody, EPKINLY, has been given FDA approval, according to a statement from AbbVie Inc. It was intended to treat people with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that was refractory or chronic.

