Fort Walton Beach, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the arrival of this year’s hurricane season, Managed IT Services (MITS) provider Bit-Wizards underlines the necessity for companies to review their business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) plans. Even though peak storm activity typically occurs in September, experts predict an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season with an anticipated 17 to 25 named storms in 2024.

Preparation is key to ensuring your BDCR plan gives your business the best chance of survival. By developing an IT disaster recovery plan, you can protect your company’s operations from significant threats. Even if you haven’t created a plan yet, it’s not too late to assess your business’s IT and prevent physical and financial hurricane damage.

“Leveraging the cloud for hurricane preparedness and recovery is essential for businesses who want a simple, easy-to-implement BCDR plan,” explains Brian Schlechter, Director of IT at Bit-Wizards. “With the cloud, you can significantly reduce the risk of data loss and downtime while safeguarding the technology that’s vital to your employees and customers.”

The best way to prepare your IT for a hurricane is by partnering with a managed services provider (MSP) that can:

Migrate physical servers to the cloud

Backup desktops and servers regularly

Use cloud-based programs and software

Make safety plans for on-site equipment

