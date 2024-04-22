Fort Walton Beach, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Managed IT company Bit-Wizards underscores the importance of IT professionals and the advantages of partnering with a managed service provider (MSP) in recognition of National IT Service Provider Day. Technology issues that contribute to increased downtime and decreased productivity can be costly, and a skilled MSP can help your business avoid these hassles and reduce IT costs by 25-45%.

While IT should be a priority for every business, not all teams can manage their company’s infrastructure independently. From local government to manufacturing, internal IT departments in any industry can feel like they’re plugging holes in a sinking ship to keep their network running while managing day-to-day tasks.

“Whether they’re resolving outdated hardware and software issues or printer problems, your managed IT provider brings the cost-effective solutions needed to succeed,” says Brian Schlechter, Director of IT at Bit-Wizards. “Instead of your employees and customers having a negative experience due to technology issues, they get an efficient experience with managed IT.”

As part of their cost-effective solutions, IT service providers can offer:

Firewall implementation

Device management

Antivirus scans

Alert monitoring

Personnel training

Workstation backups

Network administration

Advanced email security

Help desk support

Cloud-based BCDR plans

If you want a better-than-average IT provider, partner with the Managed IT Services (MITS) team at Bit-Wizards for magical IT support. Our services equip your employees and customers with high-quality IT from a team of professionals who want to help your business flourish. For more information on how our MITS experts can help you, click here.

About Bit-Wizards

Bit-Wizards is an award-winning software development and managed IT company. Founded in 2000 and recognized for excellence at the national, regional, and state levels, Bit-Wizards is the result of a vision to create a company where innovation and creativity flourish. With the latest certifications in cutting-edge technologies, Bit-Wizards provides the highest level of expertise to drive their clients’ vision forward. Visit BitWizards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X for more information.