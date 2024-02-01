Fort Walton Beach, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Managed IT Services (MITS) provider Bit-Wizards encourages business owners and their employees to evaluate their overall password security in light of National Change Your Password Day. Over 80% of confirmed breaches are related to stolen, weak, or reused passwords. Even though almost 90% of people recognize the risk of reused or similar passwords, only 12% follow best practices.

With recent cyberattack trends leveraging tools like social engineering and AI for identity theft and other breaches, proper password security and management are the foundation of any effective defense. Instead of waiting for a breach, businesses should proactively implement protective measures to secure themselves, their employees, and their customers.

“There are heightened risks for breaches if you prioritize convenience over security when it comes to passwords,” says Brian Schlechter, Director of IT at Bit-Wizards. “Thankfully, there are quick and easy actions you can take to reinforce your passwords and protect yourself from bad actors.”

To combat the risks, Bit-Wizards recommends the following tips:

Never reuse a password.

Use a password manager to help you create and store strong passwords.

Switch to passphrases, chains of several words, instead of passwords.

Use multi-factor authentication (MFA) for an added layer of defense.

Add symbols to your password or passphrase to increase its complexity.

Another way to boost your business’ password and data security efforts is by partnering with the MITS team at Bit-Wizards. With enterprise-grade firewalls, advanced threat protection, regular backups, alert monitoring, and more, our Wizards have the knowledge and technology needed to bolster your company’s security. For more information on how we can help with IT security, click here.

About Bit-Wizards

Bit-Wizards is an award-winning software development and managed IT company. Founded in 2000 and recognized for excellence at the national, regional, and state levels, Bit-Wizards is the result of a vision to create a company where innovation and creativity flourish. With the latest certifications in cutting-edge technologies, Bit-Wizards provides the highest level of expertise to drive their clients’ vision forward. Visit BitWizards.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more information.