Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bitcoin Billionaire Hit Song is Buzzing the Charts

Bitcoin Billionaire Hit Song is Buzzing the Charts

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Bitcoin Billionaire

David Longoria

David Longoria

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Back once again with a sure-fire hit, recording artist with Del Oro Music David Longoria has mined the deep depths of his musical career to deliver an effervescent and addictive single titled ‘Bitcoin Billionaire’. With over one hundred thousand plays a month on Spotify alone, David has created yet another song which will reaffirm his status as a multi-dimensional artist adored by a continually evolving fan base. 

Known for his exquisite trumpet playing, ‘Bitcoin Billionaire’ ensures David’s ongoing Billboard Chart success as he has a humorous swipe at crypto traders. Normally migrating between the worlds of jazz and pure unadulterated pop music, David has produced another song that has its basis in the big band era, but which has been supercharged for today’s world. 

His vocals compliment a classy arrangement that hits all the high points as he delivers a tongue in cheek critique of people that are out of touch with reality. His horn blowing is next level, and the sound is a throwback to the glamor days of yesteryear. ‘Bitcoin Billionaire’ is yet another example of how David can fuse together elements of diverse musical genres and create music that will appeal to people from all walks of life.

Brilliantly orchestrated, humorous, energetic, and highly polished, David is delivering on all the promises he has ever made in a career that has spanned over two decades. Celebrating life through parody and music, he is once again leading us to a world of new musical horizons with fun on his mind and music in his soul. 

To listen to Bitcoin Billionaire or contact David Longoria please visit @ Twitter, @ Instagram and finally YouTube for contact information.

For more information, please contact kelly@deloromusic.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54f69a61-cd0b-4462-9c0f-76113c921bdf

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.