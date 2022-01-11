Bitcoin Latinum LTNM Now Pre-Listed on Binance

Breaking News
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency poised to revolutionize digital transactions is announcing it has officially been pre-listed on Binance.com for live, up to the minute market research, trading data, and token performance. Binance is the world’s largest exchange for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies. It boasts 28.6 million users, with its 2021 exchange volume skyrocketing to $7.7 trillion. 

Bitcoin Latinum’s profile on Binance can be viewed at: https://www.binance.com/en/price/bitcoin-latinum

Bitcoin Latinum trades publicly on HitBTC ($6.2 billion in daily volume), FMFW.com ($4.5 billion daily volume), Changelly ($2.71 billion in daily volume), Changelly Pro, LBank ($1.1 billion in daily volume), DigiFinex, Hotbit, AAX, and XT.com exchanges under the ticker LTNM. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum’s lead developer, has announced LTNM will also list on Bitmart ($1.6 billion in daily volume), and 10 additional global exchanges by the end of 2022. Bitcoin Latinum can be researched on Binance, CoinBase, Coin Market Cap, and Coin Gecko.

As a cornerstone of Monsoon Blockchain’s strategic plans to further the mass adoption of Bitcoin Latinum, the company has been forging global partnerships with corporations and influencers. Bitcoin Latinum recently announced a partnership with A-list music artist Quavo of the world-renowned group Migos, to launch Cyber Yachts NFT’s. 

For more information about Cyber Yachts, please visit https://cyberyachts.com/

Unico, in partnership with Bitcoin Latinum, launched an NFT marketplace called UnicoNFT that features thousands of digital artworks and will include the new collections of Quavo-branded Cyber Yachts. In addition, OSO ATM will launch 100,000 Bitcoin Latinum ATM’s across the United States, and The h.wood Group will accept LTNM across the company’s diversified portfolio of upscale nightlife and restaurant venues.

Bitcoin Latinum was built as an open-architecture cryptocurrency technology, capable of handling large transaction volume, cybersecurity, and digital asset management. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum was developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of the Bitcoin Latinum Foundation. LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, and is poised to revolutionize digital transactions.

Unlike other crypto assets, LTNM is insured, and backed by real-world and digital assets. Its asset backing is held in a fund model, so that base asset value increases over time. It accelerates this asset-backed funds growth by depositing 80% of the transaction fee back into the asset fund that backs the currency. Thus, the more Bitcoin Latinum is adopted, the faster its asset funds grow, creating a self-inflating currency. This highlights Bitcoin Latinum Foundation’s commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable crypto ecosystem.

For more information about Bitcoin Latinum, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

FOR EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY; NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE. Any Bitcoin Latinum offered is for educational and informational purposes only and should NOT be construed as a securities-related offer or solicitation or be relied upon as personalized investment advice. Bitcoin Latinum strongly recommends you consult a licensed or registered professional before making any investment decision.

Media contact

Brand: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: Kai.Okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum Foundation

