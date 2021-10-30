Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bitcoin Latinum & OSO ATMs Enters into a 3 Year Partnership to Install LTNM ATMs in US

Bitcoin Latinum & OSO ATMs Enters into a 3 Year Partnership to Install LTNM ATMs in US

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Latinum, the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with OSO ATMs, one of the biggest ATM providers, to help install 100,000 Bitcoin Latinum ATMs across all fifty states in the United States.

Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. As part of its plan towards crypto-adoption, Bitcoin Latinum has partnered up with various trading platforms to list its native LTNM token for trading.

Partnering with a full-service ATM company, OSO ATMs, sets a new journey for Bitcoin Latinum to further span its vision of making crypto easily accessible for everyone. Besides, it’ll help the cryptocurrency to further span its customer reach. As part of the partnership, OSO ATM will help Bitcoin Latinum install 100,000 ATMs across all 50 US states, where users can easily buy LTNM tokens by using their fiat currencies.

Commenting on the partnership, Donald Basile, the founder of Bitcoin Latinum, said in an interview, “OSO is aiming to install 25,000 ATMs by the end of January 2022. This partnership will allow the users of different states of the U.S to buy or cash out Bitcoin Latinum and Bitcoin, which will further help in the mass adoption of Bitcoin Latinum.”

OSO ATM is an ARIZONA-based ATM company providing different ATM services including ATM processing, customized ATM branding, ATM Equipment sales, etc., to customers in all 50 states of the United States. Additionally, the ATM provider offers Bitcoin Kiosk machines. However, with this exclusive partnership of 5 years, OSO ATMs will help install 60,000 LTNM ATMs throughout these 5 years. The company has aimed to install a minimum of 8,000 ATMs by the end of 2022 across different states in the US.

Arikat, Chief Operating Officer at OSO ATM-Nationwide ATM Company, shared his views on the partnership and said, “The operation of crypto ATMs is picking up pace in other parts of the world as well. In El Salvador for instance, Bitcoin ATMs allow people to transact in the crypto token or convert it to fiat. Bitcoin Latinum aims to bring the ease of using cryptocurrencies in the United States, and we are extremely proud to be a part of their journey to take cryptocurrencies to the mainstream audience. “

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

For more information, please visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bitcoinlatinum

About OSO ATMs

OSO ATM is a nationwide ATM company providing ATM service to customers in all 50 states. OSO is dedicated to serving our customers, distributors, ATM affiliates with the most competitive pricing and service to help maximize profits. The company has over a 99.5% retention rate and offer 24-hour tech support and online tools to help manage businesses more efficiently

For more information, please visit https://osoatm.com/

Media contact

Company: Bitcoin Latinum

Contact: Kai Okada, Director of Communications

E-mail: kai.okada@bitcoinlatinum.com

Website: https://bitcoinlatinum.com/

Address: 2100 Geng Road, Palo Alto, California 94303, USA

Telephone: +1 800-528-0985

SOURCE: Bitcoin Latinum

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.