Bitcoin slumps below $10,000, half its peak, as regulatory fears intensify

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) – Bitcoin skidded below $10,000 on Wednesday, halving in value from its peak price, with investors gripped by fears regulators could clamp down on the volatile cryptocurrency that sky-rocketed last year.
