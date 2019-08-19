Bitcoin (BTC) has gained $1,000 since the Bakkt exchange announced it has the green light to offer bitcoin futures, but key resistance still lies ahead. The top cryptocurrency picked up a bid …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin’s Price is Up More Than $1K Since Bakkt Futures News - August 19, 2019
- Bitcoin ‘Millionaire’ Backs New Cryptocurrency Platform—Despite It Crashing A Staggering 98% - August 19, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Bullish Wedge Forms Pointing to $11K, Says Trader - August 19, 2019