Newport Beach, CA, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitech Technologies Corporation [OTCQB: BTTC] (the “Company” or “Bitech”), a global technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus in data centers and other renewable energy initiatives today announces it has appointed Mr. Greg Trimarche as its new independent member of the Board of Directors.

Greg has practiced law for over 30 years in the areas of environmental and energy law and a wide range of other governmental and regulatory fields, as well as finance, intellectual property, general commercial litigation, and strategic planning and risk avoidance. His work focuses on emerging companies in the renewable energy and cleantech industries where he identifies and evaluates early-stage companies seeking to go public, strategic acquisition targets, strategic partnership opportunities, and other investment opportunities in the energy sector. Greg’s experience also covers federal and state energy and environmental regulatory programs, as well as the various governmental incentive programs relating to the energy and utility industries. He has been of counsel to the law firm Cooksey Toolen Gage Duffy Woog since 2017 and prior to that he has been engaged in the private practice of law since 1989. In 2010, Greg co-founded Sustain SoCal (formerly, CleanTech OC), the clean technology trade association for Orange County, California and served as its President and Chief Executive Officer from 2010 to 2015. Greg is also a past member of the Board of Directors of OCTANe, the fundraising and networking organization for Orange County’s technology industries. In addition, he is a frequent speaker at several cleantech industry conferences. Greg earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctor from University of Kansas School of Law.

“We welcome Greg Trimarche in joining our Board of Directors to help identify new green energy technologies and evaluate suitable acquisition targets or licensing opportunities for our company,” stated Dr. Benjamin Tran, CEO of Bitech. “Greg has a wealth of experience in the area of energy storage, smart grid, building energy management system, electric vehicle and related infrastructure which are our technological focus.”

“I look forward to working actively with a very dynamic management team at Bitech where I believe I can contribute with industry, technical and competitive analysis as well as strategic decisions on new investments or partnerships to create more value to its shareholders,” commented new Board Member Greg Trimarche.

About Bitech Technologies Corporation

Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: BTTC), is a technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on data centers, commercial and residential utility, electric vehicle infrastructure, and other renewable energy initiatives. Bitech has been developing and evaluating the commercial viability of its Evirontek™Integrated Platform to resolve the exorbitantly high cost of electricity in several industries. Bitech innovates energy technologies through research and development, planned acquisitions of other green energy technologies and plans to become a grid-balancing operator using Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions and applying new green technologies in power plants. We seek business partnerships with renewable energy providers and value-added resellers to facilitate and implement innovative, scalable and modular energy system solutions. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan” and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

