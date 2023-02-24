NEW YORK CITY , NY, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitKeep is excited to announce “Arbitrum Argonaut”, a partnership program with Arbitrum, the next-generation Layer 2 (L2) blockchain for Ethereum.

As the world’s leading decentralized multi-chain wallet, BitKeep has been supporting the Arbitrum mainnet, Arbitrum One, since April 2022. We are amazed by how far Arbitrum has come since. On 21st February 2023, transactions processed on Arbitrum One surpassed the Ethereum mainnet for the first time, achieving milestones no one imagined.

To further support the development of the ecosystem, BitKeep has launched a series of collaborative campaigns and forged strategic partnerships with various decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms on Arbitrum.

Zero Trading Fee for NFT Trading on Arbitrum

BitKeep NFT Market has launched a six-month zero-fee NFT trading campaign, reducing the platform fee to zero to maximize returns for NFT collectors when selling their NFTs. BitKeep will also launch a series of NFT trading contests and event bonuses to provide a better trading experience for BitKeep and Arbitrum users.

Boasting over 500,000 NFTs listed for sale and more than $40 million in total trading volume in 2022, BitKeep NFT Market stands out as one of the largest NFT trading platforms on the BNB Chain, placing top three on Polygon and ranking sixth among all multichain NFT marketplaces by volume.

Partnership with Arbitrum’s Top DeFi Protocols

BitKeep has also formalized strategic partnerships with various DeFi protocols on Arbitrum.

For instance, BitKeep Wallet can now be fully integrated with GMX, the top decentralized perpetual exchange on the Arbitrum ecosystem, on both Arbitrum and Avalanche mainnets. Users may easily interact with the GMX protocol on the BitKeep DApp browser.

Besides, BitKeep Swap also supports GMX tokens cross-chain trading as well. BitKeep Swap aggregates over 75 mainstream DEXes and 14 cross-chain bridges to provide users with the best swap options while lowering gas fees for GMX transactions.

Upgraded Cross-Chain Swap and More Blockchains Supported

BitKeep Wallet has upgraded to support 15 blockchains including Arbitrum, and over 250,000 tokens, providing users with the best cross-chain swap experience. With this upgrade, BitKeep ascends to a multi-chain wallet with the most diverse cross-chain and token pair supports in the market.

Recent on-chain transaction records of BitKeep Wallet users have also revealed remarkable growth on Arbitrum, indicating that BitKeep’s cross-chain swap upgrade has significantly enhanced transaction speed for Arbitrum users while cutting unnecessary time costs and commission fees. This has provided users with more investment and trading opportunities.

About BitKeep

BitKeep is the ultimate Web3 crypto WEX (Wallet Exchange) that surpasses all other wallets in fulfilling every single one of your crypto needs. With an unparalleled portfolio of integrated features including wallet function, swap services, integrated NFT marketplace, DApp browser, and Launchpad, BitKeep is your one-stop-shop for all your crypto needs. Not only is BitKeep the leading crypto wallet in Asia, its reliable and secure asset management and trading services are also trusted by over 8 million users worldwide, spanning an impressive 168 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia.

BitKeep reigns as the top-rated wallet of wallets on Google Play, surpassing even MetaMask. It currently supports over 250,000 types of cryptocurrencies across over 80 chains, including major ones such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Fantom, and Solana.

BitKeep takes user security to the next level, incorporating DESM encryption for users’ private keys to provide an unbreakable layer of protection for user funds.

Follow BitKeep to stay updated on the latest developments, and let BitKeep be your premier gateway into the Web3 space.

Website: bitkeep.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitkeep_New

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BitKeepOS

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/au3GJCe5Wc

CONTACT: Romeo Kuak BITKEEP Romeo at bitkeep.com