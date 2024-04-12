Mahe, Seychelles, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce its BTC Halving Celebration, an exciting series of activities designed to commemorate the 2024 Bitcoin Halving event in April. As Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high, the anticipation surrounding the halving is at an all-time high, and BitMart aims to provide users with opportunities to engage with the event.

The Bitcoin Halving event, occurring approximately every four years, is a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency world. It involves a recurring, periodic event programmed into the Bitcoin protocol that’s designed to ensure its scarcity and, by extension, its potential value over time.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, BitMart is launching various activities to engage with its users and the larger crypto community. BitMart’s BTC Halving Celebration includes:

A social media campaign : Users are invited to share their understanding of Bitcoin Halving and predict BTC’s price on the Halving Day for a chance to win a share of 500 USDT.

Users are invited to share their understanding of Bitcoin Halving and predict BTC’s price on the Halving Day for a chance to win a share of 500 USDT. BTC Halving Quiz: Users can share a $1000 prize pool, with the first 200 users achieving a perfect score each receiving selected token rewards.

Users can share a $1000 prize pool, with the first 200 users achieving a perfect score each receiving selected token rewards. BTC Trading Reward Pool: Trade BTC to Share $5,000 in Rewards. Users who trade eligible BTC spot trading pairs and meet certain requirements during the promotional period will have the opportunity to share $5,000 in rewards, and;

Trade BTC to Share $5,000 in Rewards. Users who trade eligible BTC spot trading pairs and meet certain requirements during the promotional period will have the opportunity to share $5,000 in rewards, and; A Deposit & Hold BTC Rewards Pool: Share $2,000 in Rewards. BitMart users who meet deposit and hold requirements during the celebration will be eligible to share $2,000 in rewards.

“We are delighted to host the BTC Halving Celebration to mark this significant event in the crypto industry,” said Nickolas Hoog, VP of Marketing at BitMart. “The Bitcoin Halving represents a crucial moment in Bitcoin’s history, and with Bitcoin recently reaching new all-time highs after the BTC ETF approval, the anticipation surrounding the halving is palpable. At BitMart, we are committed to providing our millions of users with exciting opportunities to engage with the crypto community and participate in market movements.”

The BTC Halving Celebration promotions will be available for a limited time. For more information and to participate, visit BitMart’s BTC Halving Celebration landing page.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1500+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit its website, follow its Twitter or join its Telegram for updates, news and promotions.

CONTACT: Nickolas Hoog nickolas.hoog at bitmart.com