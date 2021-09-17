BitMart Earn: The New Interest-accruing Service for Token Holders

Breaking News
New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) BitMart announced the launch of the new BitMart Earn service on Sept 17.  BitMart Earn is a convenient, accessible, and secure one-stop service center to generate passive incomes and grow cryptocurrencies, providing viable interest-accruing opportunities for token holders. Within the first 5 days after 12 PM EDT, Sept.17, there will be a flash sale promotion event, offering double interest when you subscribe to the USDT 7-days fixed savings.

BitMart Earn provides savings services for token holders to deposit their cryptos and earn interest, including BTC, ETH, and USDT. The current interest rate (Annual Percentage Yield) for BitMart Earn is up to 7%, the highest among all crypto interest-accruing platforms.

Tailoring to meet token holders’ different needs, BitMart Earn offers two types of savings products – flexible savings and fixed savings. Flexible Savings is a product that pays interest on cryptocurrencies deposited while allowing the funds to be withdrawn at any time. Fixed savings pays interest on cryptocurrencies deposited during a pre-set duration (7 days/14 days/30 days).

For Flexible Savings, users can redeem the principal anytime (except 00:00-02:00 UTC+4 daily). The principal will be transferred to the spot wallet immediately after redemption. For Fixed Savings, users cannot redeem funds before the pre-set redemption date. The funds will be redeemed automatically on the value date, and both the principal and interest will be paid to the spot wallet, with no transfer or redemption fees.

With trusted institutional partners, BitMart is dedicated to making more tokens available for the BitMart Earn service, developing more value-adding products to users’ selections for a better and healthier crypto portfolio.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform with over 5.5 million registered users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko. BitMart currently offers 600+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the market. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for more updated news and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

