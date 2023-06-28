Jersey City, NJ, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Learn and Earn Program. This unique initiative aims to empower users by providing them with the opportunity to expand their knowledge about cryptocurrencies while earning exciting rewards. As part of this program, BitMart introduces an innovative Learn and Earn NFT, which enables participants to accumulate stamps by actively engaging in BitMart’s AMAs on Twitter. These stamps can be collected and redeemed to unlock a time capsule mystery box, unlocking access to exclusive tokens and enticing rewards.

The Learn and Earn Program has been designed to foster an interactive and educational environment where community members can enhance their understanding of the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. By participating in BitMart’s engaging and insightful AMAs on Twitter, users will not only gain valuable knowledge but also earn stamps, which serve as a digital representation of their participation and dedication.

The Learn and Earn NFT, a groundbreaking addition to BitMart’s ecosystem, acts as the key to unlocking rewards within the program. This unique NFT allows users to accumulate stamps with each AMA attended, reflecting their commitment to learning and engagement. As users collect stamps, they unlock access to the coveted time capsule mystery box. Opening this mystery box reveals a curated selection of tokens and rewards carefully chosen to provide participants with exciting and valuable opportunities.

“We are thrilled to introduce this innovative initiative to our community. At BitMart, we believe that education and engagement are crucial in empowering individuals to take full advantage of the crypto space,” expressed Nickolas Hoog, VP of Marketing at BitMart. “By launching the Learn and Earn Program, we aim to provide our users with an interactive learning experience while rewarding them for their active participation. We are excited to witness our community members benefit from this program and discover the hidden gems within the time capsule mystery boxes.”

The Learn and Earn Program reflects BitMart’s commitment to creating a vibrant and knowledgeable community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It offers users the opportunity to expand their understanding of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and the broader digital asset landscape. BitMart continues to prioritize education and engagement, ensuring that its users have the necessary tools and resources to navigate the evolving world of cryptocurrencies successfully.

