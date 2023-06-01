The partnership will provide educational resources, experiences, and online and offline events for crypto traders and enthusiasts in Asia and worldwide.

Jersey City, NJ, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, the global digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its partnership with MetaEra, an esteemed Asia-based blockchain media platform and Web3 content ecosystem, marking a significant collaboration in driving cryptocurrency adoption and education in the growing Asian market. This partnership aims to revolutionize the blockchain industry by organizing a series of online and offline events designed to foster greater awareness, understanding, and accessibility to cryptocurrencies across Asia, and worldwide.

As one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms, BitMart has always been at the forefront of promoting the mass adoption of digital assets. This strategic collaboration will leverage the strengths and expertise of both organizations to provide unparalleled educational resources, interactive experiences, and engaging online and offline events for crypto traders and enthusiasts across the globe.

Through this partnership, BitMart and MetaEra plan to organize a wide range of online and offline events, including seminars, workshops, webinars, AMAs, hackathons, and conferences. These events will cater to individuals from various backgrounds, including blockchain enthusiasts, students, developers, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors, allowing them to deepen their understanding of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and web3.

The events will feature renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and influential speakers who will share their insights and knowledge on the latest trends, developments, and opportunities within the crypto space. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into various topics, such as decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain gaming, AI, and much more.

By combining BitMart’s cutting-edge trading technology and MetaEras expertise in creating informative and engaging content, this partnership is poised to have a transformative impact on the cryptocurrency landscape. Both organizations are committed to empowering individuals, fostering innovation, and driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a viable financial solution.

“We are excited about this strategic partnership with MetaEra,” said Sheldon Xia, CEO of BitMart. “By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to break down barriers, and empower individuals. Together, we can accelerate the growth of the blockchain industry and create a more inclusive and accessible future for cryptocurrencies.”

The collaboration between BitMart and MetaEra is expected to commence immediately, with a series of engaging Twitter Space AMA events and educational initiatives planned throughout the year. Stay tuned for further announcements and updates on both organizations’ official websites and social media channels.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading cryptocurrencies. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website , follow their Twitter , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Be sure to download the BitMart App to easily trade your favorite crypto anytime, anywhere.

About MetaEra

MetaEra is a leading, global one-stop web3 resource aggregator based in Hong Kong. Specializing in blockchain and metaverse, Meta Era aims to provide professional, comprehensive, and accurate information and data. It has established collaborations with hundreds of investment institutions, web3 companies, industry media, and communities, and has organized numerous large-scale online and offline events.

