Jersey City, NJ, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As a premier digital asset exchange, BitMart is unwavering in its commitment to deliver swift, and groundbreaking trading services to its valued users. In a bid to propel its spot trading capabilities to new heights, BitMart is thrilled to unveil the seamless integration of zkSync Era, a monumental advancement in the realm of online crypto deposit and withdrawal.

zkSync Era represents a paradigm-shifting Layer-2 protocol, poised to revolutionize Ethereum scalability through its state-of-the-art ZK technology. By harnessing the power of zero-knowledge proofs (zk-proofs), zkSync empowers users with rapid and cost-effective transactions. Within the realm of zkSync, users can effortlessly deposit and withdraw funds to and from the primary Ethereum network, bypassing the shackles of prolonged confirmation times and exorbitant gas fees.

BitMart’s integration with zkSync Era brings a significant improvement to the spot trading experience. Users can now enjoy more secure and nearly instant online deposits and withdrawals of cryptocurrencies without the need for separate private keys. This enhancement means that the process becomes easier and more convenient for users, saving them time and effort.

About BitMart

