Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BITPOINT LATAM Partners with Acuant to Streamline Crypto Exchange User Experience

BITPOINT LATAM Partners with Acuant to Streamline Crypto Exchange User Experience

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Acuant®GO drives user onboardings up by 98%

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuant, the globally trusted leading identity platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance, today announced an expanded partnership with BITPOINT LATAM, the leading crypto-to-FIAT exchange in Latin America. BITPOINT LATAM has integrated Acuant®GO to implement fully automated Identity Verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions to better support users while continuing to meet compliance standards.

Consumers use BITPOINT to buy and sell crypto assets with local Mexico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil currency. As a leader in the region’s crypto-asset market, BITPOINT has made cryptocurrency more accessible in these nine countries since 2019 with its advanced cutting-edge technology.

Acuant + BITPOINT LATAM

To provide consumers a safe and trusted user experience, BITPOINT originally integrated Acuant Compliance technology to comply with AML regulations. As the exchange rapidly expanded across the region into its leadership role today, BITPOINT needed to quickly launch a scalable solution for identity and document verification while meeting KYC requirements and AML standards. Acuant®GO, Acuant’s no code solution, met the requirements and allowed BITPOINT to launch in just three weeks, driving user onboardings up by 98%.

“Since the beginning of our partnership with Acuant, the company’s robust compliance platform and state-of-the-art technology has continued to support BITPOINT as we pursued an ambitious growth plan in Latin America. While complying with regulatory requirements and keeping our users safe, we found a need to make their experience even easier,” said Julián Guevo, Compliance Operations Director at BITPOINT LATAM. “We are looking forward to continuing our work with Acuant and are thrilled with the results since integrating Acuant®GO.”

“We’ve seen cryptocurrency adoption grow rapidly over the past few years as the currency has become more secure thanks to new regulations and requirements. At Acuant, we are always ensuring our customers are not only meeting compliance standards and preventing fraud, but also keeping their customers happy,” said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO at Acuant. “Our no code solution is providing this seamless onboarding experience while allowing businesses and organizations to keep up with rapid digital transformation in a way that no other offering in the market today can. We are delighted to continue our partnership with BITPOINT and see them grow.”

To learn more, read the full case study here.

About Acuant
Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform is at the forefront of enabling businesses and governments to transact with trust in an ever-increasing digital world, facilitating the creation, ownership and ability to verify your identity and making that accessible to the entire global population. With industry leading identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions powered by AI and human assisted machine learning, Acuant delivers unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Omnichannel deployment delivers seamless customer experiences to fight fraud, increase conversions and establish trust in seconds from anywhere in the world. Completing more than 1.5 billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant powers trust in every major industry.

About BITPOINT LATAM
BITTPOINT is a FSA Licensed Japanese Crypto-to-FIAT Exchange, subsidiary of Remixpoint Inc (TYO: 3825). BITPOINT is the most extended crypto exchange in Latin America, currently operating in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina. BITPOINT allows users to buy and sell the main 9 crypto assets of the market with local currency and USD, becoming the main on-ramp and off-ramp crypto platform in the region. Learn more: bitpointlatam.com

Media Contact
Malini Gujral
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.