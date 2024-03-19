Rep. Kim (R, CA-40) and Rep. Pettersen (D, CO-07) are advocates for women in the workforce.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Although there are roughly 14 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. as of early 2024, many of these companies remain underserved financially by traditional lenders, including banks. To address this, policymakers and advocacy organizations have continued the effort to provide expanded access to capital for women-owned businesses.

On Tuesday, March 26 , Biz2Credit will host an online forum at 2 p.m. (EDT) with U.S. Rep. Young Kim (R, CA-40) and U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D, CO-07). This presentation follows the release of Biz2Credit’s annual Women-Owned Business Study on International Women’s Day (March 8), a day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

Business owners will have the chance to hear from both congresswomen on current ways the federal government and private industry are collaborating to support women business owners during the current period of inflation and tighter access to capital.

U.S. Rep. Young Kim is the co-chair of the Women in STEM Caucus and helped introduce a bipartisan resolution to recognize National Veterans Small Business Week. As a small business owner herself, Rep. Kim understands the hardships and hurdles that entrepreneurs must endure to succeed and knows that they are a key indicator of the nation’s economic prosperity and the number one producer of jobs in the U.S. economy. She believes that Congress must work to enact pro-growth policies that support small businesses in order to pave the way to economic freedom and provide the opportunity to innovate and expand.

“Small business owners create jobs and support our local economies across the nation. Policies from Congress and regulations from federal agencies should make entrepreneurs’ lives easier, not harder,” said Rep. Young Kim. “I’m fighting on the Financial Services Committee to reduce regulatory costs and expand access to capital and credit for Americans of all backgrounds to empower individuals to make the American dream a reality.”

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen helped many business owners in Colorado during the pandemic by providing emergency grants and loans for small businesses. In Congress, she continues to work to help small businesses recover by increasing access to capital, help the economy grow by investing in the research, technology, and infrastructure needed, and help fill critical workforce gaps with training, scholarships, and loan forgiveness programs. Rep. Pettersen is a member of both the Democratic Women’s Caucus and the Women, Peace, and Security Caucus, the latter of which aims to ensure that women have active, meaningful roles in all aspects of their society and communities.

“More women are starting businesses and getting involved in entrepreneurism than ever before. Unfortunately, they still face systemic barriers to success. As a member of the House Financial Services Committee, I’m committed to bringing resources and support to women entrepreneurs, so their businesses and our communities can thrive,” said Representative Pettersen.

“I’m excited to join my colleague, Representative Kim, and Biz2Credit for this forum to highlight issues facing women-led businesses,” she added.

Biz2Credit CEO Rohit Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts on small business finance , and Debbie Kemp, the Chief People Officer of Biz2Credit and a small business owner herself, will lead the discussion about efforts that are having the biggest impact for women-owned companies.

A discussion about how best to expand access to capital for women business owners.

Initiatives the federal government is considering to further support women-owned businesses.

The role Women’s Business Centers have played in expanding prosperity for women-owned firms.

Q&A between entrepreneurs, Rep. Kim, and Rep. Pettersen.

Other related topics.

