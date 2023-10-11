NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biz2X today announced a new partnership with Republic Bank of Arizona (RBAZ), a locally-owned community business bank dedicated to serving the State of Arizona.

Since 2007, RBAZ has provided local leadership, decision-making and personalized service to the community in and around the Greater Phoenix area, and recently was the only bank in Arizona to be named to Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA)’s “Top Lenders List.”

“Partnering with Biz2X enables us to streamline our community business lending decision-making, expand lending options, and make it easy for Arizona businesses to get the capital they require for growth,” said Amy Lou Blunt, EVP & Chief Credit Officer. “Our goal is to be the premier Arizona-based community business bank, dedicated to helping Arizona businesses succeed, and with this partnership, our lending can be accessible 24 hours a day.”

RBAZ offers Commercial Loans and a suite of online cash management services to ensure businesses in the Phoenix area, and throughout Arizona, have what they need to grow. In June 2022, RBAZ was ranked 2nd in a list of the Top 10 Arizona banks with $479 million or less in market deposits by AZBigMedia.

“Biz2X’s award-winning software was developed by using over a decade of Biz2Credit’s proven online lending experience. We understand what banks need to best service the small business space,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2X and parent company Biz2Credit, and a pioneer in fintech. “We are excited to work with RBAZ to improve their risk assessment and business loan decisioning, while providing a better experience for their customers.”

About Republic Bank of Arizona

As a community business bank, the Republic Bank of Arizona offers attentive, flexible services that other banks cannot. RBAZ takes a highly professional approach, giving experienced guidance, tailored solutions, and value-added services to meet the banking needs of businesses across Arizona while also offering competitive rates and a range of banking products and services. Visit www.republicbankaz.com for more information.

About Biz2X

Biz2X® is the platform chosen for business lending at banks and financial institutions of all types and sizes that want to succeed in business lending. Biz2X makes it possible through best-in-class technology that provides enhanced loan management, servicing, risk analytics, and a configurable customer experience. Biz2X is built on the insights and expertise learned from Biz2Credit’s decade-plus of business finance experience. Learn more about Biz2X’s Account Opening Product and follow the company on LinkedIn .