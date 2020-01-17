BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies 9th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Greg Trojan and President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Levin, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 9th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Mountain). BJ’s management will also meet with institutional investors at the conference, which will be held at The Ritz Carlton in Avon, Colorado.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu with over 140 offerings has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 208 casual dining restaurants in 28 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .