Breaking News
Home / Top News / BJU Students Raise Over $185,000 for Mobile Medical Unit

BJU Students Raise Over $185,000 for Mobile Medical Unit

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Save the Storks Bus visits BJU

Save the Storks Bus visits BJU

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For Bob Jones University’s annual Bible Conference offering fundraising campaign, BJU students spearheaded multiple fundraising efforts to raise $150,000 to purchase a Save the Storks mobile medical unit for Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Save the Storks, a leading national pro-life organization, partners with pregnancy care centers to deploy buses that provide free ultrasounds, pregnancy and STI testing and confidential counseling. Over an eight-week period, the University community surpassed the goal by raising over $185,500. 

“We are thankful to the Bob Jones University community for this incredible gift!  We are especially touched by the vision of the students and their heart to save the next generation from abortion and their compassion for the moms and dads,” said Dr. Alexia Newman, Carolina Pregnancy Center director. “For us at Carolina Pregnancy Center, this is another tool to share the love of Jesus Christ and the hope of salvation found in Him.”

Each year, BJU holds a Bible Conference during which the campus supports a fundraising campaign for a specific on-or off-campus project. After Save the Storks President Paul Isaacs, a 1993 BJU graduate, spoke on campus last year, the student body asked the University leadership to utilize this year’s Bible Conference fundraiser offering to purchase and outfit a Stork Bus.

“Words cannot express how full my heart is. I love all the students, faculty, staff, and alumni at BJU. People will find them in heaven someday and thank them for giving to this epic cause,” said Isaacs. “The next generation of preachers, Christian businessmen, doctors, nurses, missionaries and others will all be in heaven because we worked together to make abortion unthinkable and unimaginable…”

Students conducted over 50 fundraisers ranging from the International Student Organization’s food festival to the annual Usher Auction to Alpha Omega Delta’s sponsored bike ride from Greenville to Charleston. Using a variety of innovative methods, student-led fundraisers raised over $73,600. Faculty, staff and alumni rallied around the cause as well and, with several sizable donations, the University community reached the goal. Funds beyond the original goal will be donated to buy the ultrasound equipment and support Carolina Pregnancy Center’s operational needs. 

“As we began this journey, we didn’t know what the Lord was going to do. Our students utilized their creativity and collectively reached our goal. We praise the Lord for what He has done and believe this effort will offer lifesaving support and resources to individuals in our community,” said BJU President Steve Pettit.”

###

Attachment

  • Stork Bus 
CONTACT: Randy Page
Bob Jones University
(864) 241-1634
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.