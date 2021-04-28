BKD Acquires Chicago-Based Supply Chain Consulting Firm

Chicago, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BKD CPAs & Advisors has acquired Chicago-based Strategic Sourcing Results (SSR), a supply chain consulting firm specializing in the health care industry, effective April 16, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome our newest team members to the firm,” said BKD CEO Ted Dickman. “BKD and Strategic Sourcing Results are both client-centered organizations, and I look forward to seeing the new opportunities and knowledge this team can offer our clients.”

SSR, which specializes in health care supply chain advisory services, will be part of BKD’s Health Care Performance Advisory Services (HCPAS) team. The HCPAS division includes more than 500 professionals, former hospital executives, physicians, nurses, service-line leaders, data scientists and CPAs who work to help identify and implement revenue-generating and cost-saving opportunities for health care providers.

“With the addition of SSR to our firm, we’re able to expand our service capabilities related to supply chain, turnaround and margin improvement,” said HCPAS Leader and BKD Partner Steve LaFrance. “Pete Stille has led Strategic Sourcing Results since its inception and is well known in the market as a leader in supply chain consulting. I was immediately impressed with the culture, team quality and proven results at SSR.”

“BKD has a great reputation in the health care industry. I have admired BKD’s culture and thought leadership for several years. Our passion to help our clients improve performance will separate us from other firms, especially as it pertains to margin improvement,” said SSR President and CEO Peter Stille.

About BKD

