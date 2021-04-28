Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BKD Acquires Chicago-Based Supply Chain Consulting Firm

BKD Acquires Chicago-Based Supply Chain Consulting Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Chicago, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BKD CPAs & Advisors has acquired Chicago-based Strategic Sourcing Results (SSR), a supply chain consulting firm specializing in the health care industry, effective April 16, 2021.

“We are excited to welcome our newest team members to the firm,” said BKD CEO Ted Dickman. “BKD and Strategic Sourcing Results are both client-centered organizations, and I look forward to seeing the new opportunities and knowledge this team can offer our clients.”

SSR, which specializes in health care supply chain advisory services, will be part of BKD’s Health Care Performance Advisory Services (HCPAS) team. The HCPAS division includes more than 500 professionals, former hospital executives, physicians, nurses, service-line leaders, data scientists and CPAs who work to help identify and implement revenue-generating and cost-saving opportunities for health care providers.

“With the addition of SSR to our firm, we’re able to expand our service capabilities related to supply chain, turnaround and margin improvement,” said HCPAS Leader and BKD Partner Steve LaFrance. “Pete Stille has led Strategic Sourcing Results since its inception and is well known in the market as a leader in supply chain consulting. I was immediately impressed with the culture, team quality and proven results at SSR.”

“BKD has a great reputation in the health care industry. I have admired BKD’s culture and thought leadership for several years. Our passion to help our clients improve performance will separate us from other firms, especially as it pertains to margin improvement,” said SSR President and CEO Peter Stille.

-30-

About BKD

BKD CPAs & Advisors wants to earn your trust. If you’re looking for solid tax, audit or consulting advice—or a blend of it all—our expertise can help simplify your life. Our approximately 2,900 dedicated professionals provide solutions for clients in all 50 states and internationally, combining the insight and ideas of thought leaders in multiple industries. Everyone needs a trusted advisor. Who’s yours? Learn more at bkd.com.

CONTACT: Greg Cole
BKD CPAs & Advisors
417-831-7283
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.