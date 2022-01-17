BKD expands into Arizona with latest acquisition

Breaking News
BKD now has 41 offices in 19 states

Mesa, Arizona, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BKD CPAs & Advisors CEO Tom Watson is pleased to announce the expansion of the Top 15 firm’s footprint into the Phoenix market as Schmidt Westergard joins BKD, effective Jan. 16.

“We extend a warm welcome to the newest members of our One Great Firm,” Watson said. “BKD is intentional about growing wisely, so we carefully look for firms that are a strong strategic and cultural fit when making such moves. Arizona has long been a target for BKD, and I’m confident the team at Schmidt Westergard is the right fit as we grow once again.”

Established in 1968 in Mesa, Arizona, Schmidt Westergard provides full-service tax, audit, accounting and business advisory services. Four partners, one managing director and approximately 30 staff join BKD. Adding this Phoenix location brings the total number of BKD locations to 41 offices in 19 states. Current Schmidt Westergrad Managing Partner Lynn Westergard will serve as BKD’s market leader in Phoenix.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to provide enhanced and rewarding career opportunities for our team members and our passion for better serving our clients,” Westergard said. “We closely identify with BKD’s culture, core values and philosophy of providing Unmatched Client Service. By joining forces, we also gain access to new and exciting solutions for our clients and BKD’s national presence in our niche industries.”

As the 11th largest U.S. metropolitan area with one of the nation’s fastest-growing economies, Phoenix was viewed as a key strategic expansion market by BKD’s Governing Board. This new location will provide BKDers with enhanced options for career mobility and creates a strong platform for growing the firm’s primary industries.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand into Arizona with the Schmidt Westergard team,” said South Region Managing Partner Kimberly McKay. “Their core values and excellent client service have allowed them to develop into a top 15 accounting firm in the Phoenix metro area. The strength of our combined team plus the resources we expect to add in Phoenix will allow us to build upon that success.”

About BKD

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, BKD CPAs & Advisors is a Top 15 public accounting and consulting firm by revenue, with more $758 million in fiscal year 2021. The firm offers clients a variety of services in accounting, audit and assurance, and tax as well as risk management, technology and cybersecurity, wealth management, valuation services and more. BKD employs approximately 3,300 dedicated professionals who serve clients in all 50 and in myriad industries.

In 2021, BKD was recognized as one of the Glassdoor’s Top 100 Best Places to Work and was honored with a Pyramid Award from Inside Public Accounting for sustained financial and operational excellence year after year.

BKD is a founding member of Praxity, AISBL, a global alliance of independent firms, which enhances its ability to serve the dynamic needs of multinational clients. Praxity™ provides the gateway to tax, assurance and consulting services delivered by alliance firms committed to the highest standards required in international business.

