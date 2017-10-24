Black Box Corporation to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 31, 2017

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ:BBOX), a leading digital solutions provider, will release its second quarter of Fiscal 2018 financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2017. The Company plans to issue a press release announcing its results after the close of the market. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, hosted by E.C. Sykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Black Box Corporation.

To listen only to the live webcast, access the event at http://investor.blackbox.com/events.cfm . To participate in the teleconference, dial 877-303-3145 (USA) or 253-237-1194 (International) approximately 15 minutes prior to the starting time and ask to be connected to conference 3197509. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at http://investor.blackbox.com/events.cfm for a limited period of time.

About Black Box

Black Box (NASDAQ:BBOX) is the trusted digital partner. With more than 40 years of experience connecting people and devices, we are dedicated to helping clients embrace the intelligent edge and enable their digital transformation. Our award-winning products and extensive service connect you with your customers, your team, and the world. Every day, our customers trust us to design, deploy, and manage their digital needs including retail IoT solutions, healthcare, and mission-critical control room infrastructures across commercial enterprise and governmental organizations. With a global presence and extensive team of technical experts, we make digital transformation possible whether at one location or hundreds.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at http://www.blackbox.com and follow us on Twitter @blackbox_ns.

Contact:

Black Box Corporation

David J. Russo

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Phone: (724) 873-6788

Email: [email protected]