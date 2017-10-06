Black Creek Diversified Property Fund Declares Monthly Dividends

DENVER, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Creek Diversified Property Fund Inc. (referred to herein as “DPF” or “our”), a public reporting, NAV REIT (NASDAQ:ZDPFEX) (NASDAQ:ZDPFAX) (NASDAQ:ZDPFWX) (NASDAQ:ZDPFIX), announced today that its Board of Directors authorized for each class of common stock a dividend of $0.03 per share, subject to adjustment for class-specific expenses, for each of the months ending October 31, 2017, November 30, 2017 and December 31, 2017.

The dividends will be paid on or about the last business day of October, November and December 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on the last business day of October, November and December 2017, respectively.

On September 1, 2017, DPF’s Board of Directors authorized for each class of common stock a dividend of $0.03 per share, subject to adjustment for class-specific expenses, for the month ending September 30, 2017. The dividend was payable according to the table below to stockholders of record as of the close of business on the last business day of September 2017. DPF’s Board of Directors previously had authorized for each class of common stock a dividend of $0.03 per share, subject to adjustment for class-specific expenses, for the months ending July 31, 2017 and August 31, 2017, which were paid on August 1, 2017 and September 1, 2017, respectively.

September 2017 Dividends Payable on September 29, 2017 E Share T Share1 S Share2 D Share3 I Share Monthly Dividend per Share $ 0.0300 $ 0.0248 $ 0.0248 $ 0.0285 $ 0.0300 NAV per Share4 $ 7.46 $ 7.46 $ 7.46 $ 7.46 $ 7.46 Associated Annualized Dividend Yield Based on NAV per Share4 4.83 % 3.99 % 3.99 % 4.58 % 4.83 %



1 DPF pays its dealer manager a distribution fee equal to 0.85% per annum of the aggregate NAV of our outstanding Class T shares before giving effect to the monthly distribution fee or distribution of our shares. These expenses are allocated to Class T stockholders and reduce the dividend otherwise payable to Class T stockholders.

2 DPF pays its dealer manager a distribution fee equal to 0.85% per annum of the aggregate NAV of our outstanding Class S shares before giving effect to the monthly distribution fee or distribution of our shares. These expenses are allocated to Class S stockholders and reduce the dividend otherwise payable to Class S stockholders.

3 DPF pays its dealer manager a distribution fee equal to 0.25% per annum of the aggregate NAV of our outstanding Class D shares before giving effect to the monthly distribution fee or distribution of our shares. This expense is allocated to Class D stockholders and reduces the dividend otherwise payable to Class D stockholders.

4 Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share as of August 31, 2017, as determined in accordance with our valuation procedures. The related yield calculations are as of the final day of the related month.

About Black Creek Diversified Property Fund

Black Creek Diversified Property Fund is a public reporting, NAV vehicle based in Denver, CO that invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate assets. DPF owned 51 properties totaling approximately 8.3 million square feet in 19 geographic markets as of June 30, 2017. More information is available at www.blackcreekdiversified.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This material may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect(s),” “could,” “should,” and “continue” and similar statements are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results that are materially different than those described in the forward-looking statements. Black Creek Diversified Property Fund cannot give assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Black Creek Diversified Property Fund’s expectations include, but are not limited to, the uncertainty of funding Black Creek Diversified Property Fund’s future capital needs, delays in the acquisition, development, and construction of real properties, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate and securities markets specifically, and other risks detailed from time to time in Black Creek Diversified Property Fund’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports, particularly the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Such forward-looking statements pertain only as of the date of this press release. Black Creek Diversified Property Fund expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

