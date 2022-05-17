Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update on the Company’s progress at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the development of novel MasterKey therapies. Black Diamond is addressing the significant unmet need for novel precision oncology therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers who have limited treatment options. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, onco-protein function, and drug discovery. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data to predict and validate oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types as MasterKey mutations. Black Diamond discovers and develops selective MasterKey therapies against these families of oncogenic mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Julie Seidel

investors@bdtx.com

For Media:

Kathy Vincent

(310) 403-8951

media@bdtx.com