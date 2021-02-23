Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Breaking News
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update about the Company’s progress at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Health Care Conference. Dr. Epstein will be featured in a lung cancer panel session on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM ET. The session will be available via live webcast to conference attendees.
  • H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Life Sciences Conference. The presentation will be available on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET.
  • The 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

Webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright and J.P. Morgan presentations can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of each presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Natalie Wildenradt
[email protected]

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
[email protected]

